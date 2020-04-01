Volkswagen's Atlas Basecamp accessory kit adds new edge to the family hauler

VW is taking some of the rugged styling from its Basecamp concept and offering it to customers.
It's doing so with the Basecamp Accessories kit which includes some dealer-installed rugged-looking plastic body cladding.
The kit will retail for $2,500 but pieces will be able to be purchased individually from dealers.
There are also a set of optional 17-inch wheels made by fifteen52 which retail for $1,000 for four.
With the wheels, some chunky off-road tires and the body kit, the Atlas ditches some of its staid looks and looks more like something you'd see on a dirt road.
VW estimates that a dealer can install the Basecamp kit in 4 to 5 hours.