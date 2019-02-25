VW T-Roc R debuts hopped-up style ahead of Geneva

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Volkswagen this week unveiled the T-Roc R ahead of its official debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
When it reaches production, it'll be the top trim of VW's diminutive crossover.
The rear bumper is aggressive, with a diffuser and air outlets.
Under its hood is a 2.0-liter I4 gas engine. It's tuned to create 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.
There's a new grille up front, along with a new bumper specific to the R model.
The shifter, mode knob, climate controls and infotainment system are all present in other VW vehicles such as the Golf, and not much changes here between R and non-R models.
That said, the R logo pops up on the steering wheel, and there's a special infotainment startup screen for the R, as well.
Its engine mates to a seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission and standard all-wheel drive.
This combo is enough to shove the T-Roc R to 62 miles per hour in just 4.9 seconds. Given enough pavement, it'll hit 155 mph.
