  • volkswagen-cedric-concept-3.jpg
  • volkswagen-cedric-concept-0.jpg
  • volkswagen-cedric-concept-9.jpg
  • volkswagen-cedric-concept-2.jpg
  • volkswagen-cedric-concept-4.jpg
  • volkswagen-cedric-concept-8.jpg
  • volkswagen-cedric-concept-5.jpg
  • volkswagen-cedric-concept-1.jpg
  • volkswagen-cedric-concept-7.jpg
  • volkswagen-cedric-concept-6.jpg
The Volkswagen Group Cedric first bowed at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

Caption by / Photo by Volkswagen
VW has pledged to produce Sedric, but it won't say under which of its dozen brands it will live.

Caption by / Photo by Volkswagen
It's not clear if Sedric will maintain its autonomous tech in its move to production.

Caption by / Photo by Volkswagen
This unusual pod-like concept is a vision of a Level 5 self-driving future lounge.

Caption by / Photo by Volkswagen
The vehicle's cabin is more lounge than traditional automobile.

Caption by / Photo by Volkswagen
Covered wheels will be beneficial for aerodynamics, but look a bit strange.

Caption by / Photo by Volkswagen
It's not hard to imagine that VW has ridesharing in mind with Cedric.

Caption by / Photo by Volkswagen
Given its city-minded mission, it's not surprising that Cedric features bus-like doors that are better for opening curbside.

Caption by / Photo by Volkswagen
VW imagines a simple keyfob-sized device to summon Cedric to you when needed.

Caption by / Photo by Volkswagen
Will the terrarium make production?

Caption by / Photo by Volkswagen
