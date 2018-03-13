Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Volkswagen Group Cedric first bowed at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
VW has pledged to produce Sedric, but it won't say under which of its dozen brands it will live.
It's not clear if Sedric will maintain its autonomous tech in its move to production.
This unusual pod-like concept is a vision of a Level 5 self-driving future lounge.
The vehicle's cabin is more lounge than traditional automobile.
Covered wheels will be beneficial for aerodynamics, but look a bit strange.
It's not hard to imagine that VW has ridesharing in mind with Cedric.
Given its city-minded mission, it's not surprising that Cedric features bus-like doors that are better for opening curbside.
VW imagines a simple keyfob-sized device to summon Cedric to you when needed.
Will the terrarium make production?