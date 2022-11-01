X
Volkswagen Jetta GLI Performance Concept Hustles Into SEMA

Thanks to some under-the-hood modifications, this sedan puts out an impressive amount of power.

Andrew Krok
VW Jetta GLI Performance Concept
1 of 14 Volkswagen

Volkswagen brought one wild Jetta GLI to SEMA 2022.

VW Jetta GLI Performance Concept
2 of 14 Volkswagen

The VW Jetta GLI Performance Concept sees a number of modifications made inside and out.

VW Jetta GLI Performance Concept
3 of 14 Volkswagen

The body is 0.8 inches wider thanks to a custom body kit.

VW Jetta GLI Performance Concept
4 of 14 Volkswagen

Under the hood, the Jetta GLI's engine has been massaged to produce 350 horsepower and 372 pound-feet of torque.

VW Jetta GLI Performance Concept
5 of 14 Volkswagen

That's a whole lot more than the stock GLI, which makes 228 hp and 258 lb-ft.

VW Jetta GLI Performance Concept
6 of 14 Volkswagen

An upgraded clutch helps send all that power to the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.

VW Jetta GLI Performance Concept
7 of 14 Volkswagen

A six-piston big brake kit helps bring everything to a halt.

VW Jetta GLI Performance Concept
8 of 14 Volkswagen

A coil-over suspension upgrade helps improve the sedan's handling.

VW Jetta GLI Performance Concept
9 of 14 Volkswagen

There's also a whole bunch of bracing under the body to further stiffen the chassis.

VW Jetta GLI Performance Concept
10 of 14 Volkswagen

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the VW Jetta GLI Performance Concept.

VW Jetta GLI Performance Concept
11 of 14 Volkswagen
VW Jetta GLI Performance Concept
12 of 14 Volkswagen
VW Jetta GLI Performance Concept
13 of 14 Volkswagen
VW Jetta GLI Performance Concept
14 of 14 Volkswagen

