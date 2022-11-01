Volkswagen Jetta GLI Performance Concept Hustles Into SEMA

Volkswagen brought one wild Jetta GLI to SEMA 2022.
The VW Jetta GLI Performance Concept sees a number of modifications made inside and out.
The body is 0.8 inches wider thanks to a custom body kit.
Under the hood, the Jetta GLI's engine has been massaged to produce 350 horsepower and 372 pound-feet of torque.
That's a whole lot more than the stock GLI, which makes 228 hp and 258 lb-ft.
An upgraded clutch helps send all that power to the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.
A six-piston big brake kit helps bring everything to a halt.
A coil-over suspension upgrade helps improve the sedan's handling.
There's also a whole bunch of bracing under the body to further stiffen the chassis.
