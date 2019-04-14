Volkswagen I.D. Roomzz is a cool concept with a weird name

  • VW I.D. Roomzz
This is the latest concept in VW's electric lineup, the I.D. Roomzz.

The I.D. Roomzz is an electric SUV.

Volkswagen says a production version is coming to market in 2021.

We'll even get this one in the US.

A pair of electric motors give the concept all-wheel drive.

Output is estimated at 302 horsepower.

Total range is estimated at about 280 miles on the European testing cycle.

A lounge-like interior will offer reclining seats.

The I.D. Roomzz concept debuts at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the VW I.D. Roomzz concept.

