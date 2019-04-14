Volkswagen I.D. Roomzz is a cool concept with a weird name

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is the latest concept in VW's electric lineup, the I.D. Roomzz.
The I.D. Roomzz is an electric SUV.
Volkswagen says a production version is coming to market in 2021.
We'll even get this one in the US.
A pair of electric motors give the concept all-wheel drive.
Output is estimated at 302 horsepower.
Total range is estimated at about 280 miles on the European testing cycle.
A lounge-like interior will offer reclining seats.
The I.D. Roomzz concept debuts at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the VW I.D. Roomzz concept.