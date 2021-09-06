Volkswagen ID Life concept is cool and square in Munich

It's funky and weird and almost certainly not coming to the US.
This is the Volkswagen ID Life!
It's the company's premiere concept car here at IAA in Munich, Germany.
It's based on the MEB platform, the same as the ID 4, but shortened and with a front-drive layout.
Front overhangs? Not so much, but the charger is tucked in here.
The interior is very funky, featuring renewable materials.
Smartphone integration is key here, with a magnetic storage are on the dashboard.
Seats all fold flat and can be reconfigured.
See?
There's even a projector that flips up from the front dash!
It all looks mighty cool -- but good chance it's not coming to the US. Sorry!
