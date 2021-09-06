/>
X

Volkswagen ID Life concept is cool and square in Munich

It's funky and weird and almost certainly not coming to the US.

Tim_Stevens.jpg
Tim Stevens
2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-19
1 of 31 Volkswagen

This is the Volkswagen ID Life!

2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-13
2 of 31 Volkswagen

It's the company's premiere concept car here at IAA in Munich, Germany.

2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-10
3 of 31 Volkswagen

It's based on the MEB platform, the same as the ID 4, but shortened and with a front-drive layout.

2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-30
4 of 31 Volkswagen

Front overhangs? Not so much, but the charger is tucked in here.

2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-24
5 of 31 Volkswagen

The interior is very funky, featuring renewable materials. 

2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-16
6 of 31 Volkswagen

Smartphone integration is key here, with a magnetic storage are on the dashboard.

2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-28
7 of 31 Volkswagen

Seats all fold flat and can be reconfigured.

2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-29
8 of 31 Volkswagen

See?

2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-25
9 of 31 Volkswagen

There's even a projector that flips up from the front dash!

2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-15
10 of 31 Volkswagen

It all looks mighty cool -- but good chance it's not coming to the US. Sorry!

2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-01
11 of 31 Volkswagen

Click through for more photos.

2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-02
12 of 31 Volkswagen
2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-03
13 of 31 Volkswagen
2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-04
14 of 31 Volkswagen
2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-05
15 of 31 Volkswagen
2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-06
16 of 31 Volkswagen
2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-07
17 of 31 Volkswagen
2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-08
18 of 31 Volkswagen
2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-09
19 of 31 Volkswagen
2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-11
20 of 31 Volkswagen
2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-12
21 of 31 Volkswagen
2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-14
22 of 31 Volkswagen
2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-17
23 of 31 Volkswagen
2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-18
24 of 31 Volkswagen
2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-20
25 of 31 Volkswagen
2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-21
26 of 31 Volkswagen
2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-22
27 of 31 Volkswagen
2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-23
28 of 31 Volkswagen
2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-26
29 of 31 Volkswagen
2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-27
30 of 31 Volkswagen
2021-volkswagen-id-life-iaa-31
31 of 31 Volkswagen

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

38 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

65 Photos
Volkswagen ID Buzz AD has sensors for days

More Galleries

Volkswagen ID Buzz AD has sensors for days

11 Photos
Volkswagen Polo GTI packs hot hatch power in a smaller package

More Galleries

Volkswagen Polo GTI packs hot hatch power in a smaller package

15 Photos
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists see the funny side of nature

More Galleries

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists see the funny side of nature

20 Photos
2022 Ford Maverick: This super-affordable hybrid pickup could be a gamechanger

More Galleries

2022 Ford Maverick: This super-affordable hybrid pickup could be a gamechanger

66 Photos
Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition celebrates the release of No Time to Die

More Galleries

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition celebrates the release of No Time to Die

8 Photos