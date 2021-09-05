/>
Volkswagen ID Buzz AD has sensors for days

Who needs a driver when you've got lidar like this?

Tim Stevens
This is the VW ID Buzz AD.

It's an autonomous testbed for Argo AI's self-driving technology.

You can see all the various lidar, radar and optical sensors scattered about.

This gives the car the ability to some day drive itself -- when the software is ready.

Which it isn't. 

More importantly, this gives us a look at what the ID Buzz production version will look like. 

It's been four years since VW showed us the first ID Buzz concept, and let's just say we're getting a little impatient.

From what we can tell, it seems quite faithful to the concept. 

VW had always said it'll be in production by 2023, which doesn't seem all that far away anymore.

Just don't expect the headgear in the production version!

