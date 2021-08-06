Volkswagen ID 5 is a shapely electric coupeover

We'll see the ID 5 at IAA 2021 in Munich.
This shapely thing is the Volkswagen ID 5 GTX.
The ID 5 GTX will debut at the 2021 IAA Munich Motor Show in September.
It's a crossover-coupe version of the ID 4.
Looks a lot like the ID 4, too.
The camouflage? Yeah, it's weird.
But it can't disguise that rakish roofline.
The GTX model will have a 77kWh battery and a dual-motor setup.
VW estimates a range of over 300 miles on the European WLTP cycle.
We'll know more about this EV when it debuts in September.
