Volkswagen ID 5 is a shapely electric coupeover

We'll see the ID 5 at IAA 2021 in Munich.

Steven Ewing
Volkswagen ID 5
This shapely thing is the Volkswagen ID 5 GTX.

The ID 5 GTX will debut at the 2021 IAA Munich Motor Show in September.

It's a crossover-coupe version of the ID 4.

Looks a lot like the ID 4, too.

The camouflage? Yeah, it's weird.

But it can't disguise that rakish roofline.

The GTX model will have a 77kWh battery and a dual-motor setup.

VW estimates a range of over 300 miles on the European WLTP cycle.

We'll know more about this EV when it debuts in September.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the VW ID 5 GTX.

