Volkswagen ID 4 goes safari style for the Mexican 1000

The electric crossover gets a lift and more for its inaugural rally on the Baja peninsula.

Volkswagen ID 4 race
1 of 12
VW

The Volkswagen ID 4 is going racing, tackling the five-day Mexican 1000 rally in Baja.

Volkswagen ID 4 race
2 of 12
VW

In ideal conditions the ID 4 should get 250 miles on a charge.

Volkswagen ID 4 race
3 of 12
VW

Though its range will decrease significantly on the harsh desert terrain, the rally is set up in such a way that VW thinks it will complete most of the dirt stages on a single charge. 

Volkswagen ID 4 race
4 of 12
VW

The car was prepped by baja veteran Rhys Millen. The interior is gutted, replaced by a roll cage, spare tire and racing seats with five-point harnesses.

Volkswagen ID 4 race
5 of 12
VW

The car gets a 2-inch lift, upgraded suspension, smaller wheels and bigger tires.

Volkswagen ID 4 race
6 of 12
VW

The radiator has been raised for a better approach angle and cooling capacity.

Volkswagen ID 4 race
7 of 12
VW

The 82-kWh battery and electric motor remain stock.

Volkswagen ID 4 race
8 of 12
VW

The car puts out 221 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque.

Volkswagen ID 4 race
9 of 12
VW

The rally starts and ends in Ensenada, traveling to San Felipe, Bay of Los Angeles and back.

Volkswagen ID 4 race
10 of 12
VW

Keep scrolling for a few more photos of the Volkswagen ID 4.

Volkswagen ID 4 race
11 of 12
VW
Volkswagen ID 4 race
12 of 12
VW
