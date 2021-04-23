Volkswagen ID 4 goes safari style for the Mexican 1000

The electric crossover gets a lift and more for its inaugural rally on the Baja peninsula.
The Volkswagen ID 4 is going racing, tackling the five-day Mexican 1000 rally in Baja.
In ideal conditions the ID 4 should get 250 miles on a charge.
Though its range will decrease significantly on the harsh desert terrain, the rally is set up in such a way that VW thinks it will complete most of the dirt stages on a single charge.
The car was prepped by baja veteran Rhys Millen. The interior is gutted, replaced by a roll cage, spare tire and racing seats with five-point harnesses.
The car gets a 2-inch lift, upgraded suspension, smaller wheels and bigger tires.
The radiator has been raised for a better approach angle and cooling capacity.
The 82-kWh battery and electric motor remain stock.
The car puts out 221 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque.
The rally starts and ends in Ensenada, traveling to San Felipe, Bay of Los Angeles and back.
Keep scrolling for a few more photos of the Volkswagen ID 4.
