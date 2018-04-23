Race to the clouds in the Volkswagen I.D. R

  • Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak
  • Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak
  • Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak
  • Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak
  • Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak
  • Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak
Volkswagen has unveiled the I.D. R, an electric racecar that it will use to tackle the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in June.     

Caption by / Photo by Volkswagen
It will climb 4,720 feet through 156 corners in an attempt to set a new record for electric vehicles.    

Caption by / Photo by Volkswagen
Under its carbon fiber body is a pair of electric motors that puts out 680 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.    

Caption by / Photo by Volkswagen
With a curb weight under 2,500 pounds, Volkswagen estimates that the I.D. R will hit 60 mph in just 2.25 seconds.   

Caption by / Photo by Volkswagen
VW estimates that 20 percent of the energy used during the 12.42-mile hill climb will come from regenerative braking. 

Caption by / Photo by Volkswagen
Romain Dumas will be the driver responsible for shoving the I.D. R up the mountain as fast as possible.    

Caption by / Photo by Volkswagen
