Race to the clouds in the Volkswagen I.D. R

Volkswagen has unveiled the I.D. R, an electric racecar that it will use to tackle the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in June.
It will climb 4,720 feet through 156 corners in an attempt to set a new record for electric vehicles.
Under its carbon fiber body is a pair of electric motors that puts out 680 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.
With a curb weight under 2,500 pounds, Volkswagen estimates that the I.D. R will hit 60 mph in just 2.25 seconds.
VW estimates that 20 percent of the energy used during the 12.42-mile hill climb will come from regenerative braking.
Romain Dumas will be the driver responsible for shoving the I.D. R up the mountain as fast as possible.