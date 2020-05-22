Never mind that whole VW Dieselgate issue...
The Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen is one of our favorite compact haulers.
And for a while, Volkswagen offered it with a diesel engine.
The 2.0-liter turbodiesel I4 offered 236 pound-feet of torque, which makes it powerful and efficient.
The handsome interior offers lots of space for passengers.
It's a handsome little thing, too.
The diesel Mk 7 Golf only lasted for one year.
Then the whole Dieselgate scandal happened and, well, you know.
Don't miss the chance to pick up one of these capacious city cars.
You can easily find great examples for less than $20,000 today.
Discuss: The Volkswagen Golf TDI Sportwagen is a nifty, thrifty hauler
