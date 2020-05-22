The Volkswagen Golf TDI Sportwagen is a nifty, thrifty hauler

Never mind that whole VW Dieselgate issue...

1 of 9
Volkswagen

The Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen is one of our favorite compact haulers.

2 of 9
Volkswagen

And for a while, Volkswagen offered it with a diesel engine.

3 of 9
Volkswagen

The 2.0-liter turbodiesel I4 offered 236 pound-feet of torque, which makes it powerful and efficient. 

4 of 9
Volkswagen

The handsome interior offers lots of space for passengers.

5 of 9
Volkswagen

It's a handsome little thing, too.

6 of 9
Volkswagen

The diesel Mk 7 Golf only lasted for one year.

7 of 9
Volkswagen

Then the whole Dieselgate scandal happened and, well, you know.

8 of 9
Volkswagen

Don't miss the chance to pick up one of these capacious city cars.

9 of 9
Volkswagen

You can easily find great examples for less than $20,000 today.

2021 Toyota Sienna design was inspired by Japanese bullet trains

2021 Toyota Sienna design was inspired by Japanese bullet trains

30 Photos
2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S Shooting Brake is a wonderful foreign wagon

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S Shooting Brake is a wonderful foreign wagon

44 Photos
2021 Toyota Venza brings hybrid power to the midsize SUV segment

2021 Toyota Venza brings hybrid power to the midsize SUV segment

31 Photos
The 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is efficient and upscale

The 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is efficient and upscale

51 Photos
Nissan GT-R50 finally reaches production and wow it's still good

Nissan GT-R50 finally reaches production and wow it's still good

10 Photos
2021 Genesis G80 is bursting with style and tech

2021 Genesis G80 is bursting with style and tech

5 Photos
2020 Honda Civic Type R went through the knife sharpener

2020 Honda Civic Type R went through the knife sharpener

39 Photos