We want the VW Beetle back

  • vw-beetle-1938-prototype
  • vw-beetle-3
  • vw-beetle-1952-karmann-convertible
  • 2017 Baja 1000
  • vw-beetle-1974
  • AB4F4721.JPG
  • Volkswagen Beetle Dune
  • 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition
  • Volkswagen E-Beetle
  • Volkswagen E-Beetle
  • vw-beetle-1965
  • vw-beetle18
  • vw-beetle-13
  • vw-beetle
  • vw-beetle-12
  • vw-beetle-16
  • 1972-beetle
  • vw-beetle-11
  • vw-beetle-1949-cabriolet
  • vw-beetle-7
  • vw-beetle-14
  • vw-beetle-20million-puebla
  • vw-beetle-4
  • vw-beetle-2
  • vw-beetle-6
  • vw-beetle-15
  • vw-beetle-1950
  • vw-beetle-1955
  • vw-beetle-17
  • vw-beetle-1946
  • vw-beetle-5
  • Volkswagen E-Beetle
  • 2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Turbo
  • volkswagen-tdi-tour-10278628276
  • 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition

It all started with a prototype in 1938.

The first Volkswagen Beetle was imported to the United States in 1949.

I've always loved the California look of the 1952 Karmann Convertible.

Volkswagen Bugs are still out there racing, like this 1969 Class 11 car that completed the Baja 1000 in 2017.

How many of these 1974 models did you see when you were a kid? 

Once the air-cooled Beetle went out of production, we eventually got a new Beetle in 1997, and again in 2011. Pictured here is a 2013 model.

Volkswagen tried to recreate the appeal of the Baja Bug with a special Dune edition.

This 2019 Beetle Convertible is the last we will see of the venerable Bug.

Unless we get an electrified version in the future. Volkswagen already did a prototype using a vintage chassis for the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.

Dubbed the E-Beetle, it made 81 horsepower with a 36.8-kilowatt-hour battery on board. Unfortunately, the company has no plans to produce it, though you might be able to snag one from VW's partner, eClassics.

Keep scrolling for more photos of vintage and modern Beetles.

