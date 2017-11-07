Volkswagen and Google get in to quantum computing together

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
VW will use quantum computing to simulate chemical structures of future EV batteries.
VW and Google's traffic flow research won't just look for potential benefits to individual vehicles, it will look at infrastructure as a whole.
Google's universal quantum computer is exponentially more powerful than today's conventional systems.
Machine learning is at the heart of autonomous vehicle development.
Quantum computing looks a fair bit different from mainstream binary digital computers, eh?
