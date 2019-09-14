Vision Mercedes Simplex concept is a refreshing look at the past

  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept
  • Vision Mercedes Simplex concept

Mercedes-Benz on Saturday unveiled the Vision Mercedes Simplex concept.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
1
of 34

Meant as a new-age look at the Mercedes 35 PS from 1901, this concept eschews some of the complication in favor of a more straightforward tribute.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
2
of 34

But, there are still plenty of futuristic twists in it.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
3
of 34

It takes about a millisecond of looking at the concept to realize it's based on something well before our own time.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
4
of 34

While the outboard wheels and exposed linkages look like something from Minority Report, the rest of the design is straight-up old-school, with ample seating for two and even a clever little luggage bag attached to the back end.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
5
of 34

The body is loaded with 21st-century touches like rose gold accents.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
6
of 34

Many modern concepts preview future cars, but not this one.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
7
of 34

There's a snowball's chance in hell something like this would ever make it to production.   

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
8
of 34

It's still an interesting exercise in what can happen when an automaker's designers are given the chance to break free from those boundaries.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
9
of 34

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the Vision Mercedes Simplex concept.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
10
of 34

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
11
of 34

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
12
of 34

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
13
of 34

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
14
of 34

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
15
of 34

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
16
of 34

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
17
of 34

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
18
of 34

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
19
of 34

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
20
of 34

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
21
of 34

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
22
of 34

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
23
of 34

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
24
of 34

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
25
of 34

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
26
of 34

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
27
of 34

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
28
of 34

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
29
of 34

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
30
of 34

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
31
of 34

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
32
of 34

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
33
of 34

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
34
of 34
Now Reading

Vision Mercedes Simplex concept is a refreshing look at the past

Up Next

Mercedes-AMG's GLB35 is small, boxy and fast

Latest Stories

Meet UWB, the wireless location technology Apple built into the iPhone 11

Meet UWB, the wireless location technology Apple built into the iPhone 11

by
Vision Mercedes Simplex concept throws it way back to the early 1900s

Vision Mercedes Simplex concept throws it way back to the early 1900s

by
The best smart garage door controllers for Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit

The best smart garage door controllers for Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit

by
Tesla reportedly reinstates free Supercharging for new Model 3 owners in sales push

Tesla reportedly reinstates free Supercharging for new Model 3 owners in sales push

by
BMW X6 Vantablack can't hide from lidar

BMW X6 Vantablack can't hide from lidar

by