Vision Mercedes Simplex concept is a refreshing look at the past

Mercedes-Benz on Saturday unveiled the Vision Mercedes Simplex concept.
Meant as a new-age look at the Mercedes 35 PS from 1901, this concept eschews some of the complication in favor of a more straightforward tribute.
But, there are still plenty of futuristic twists in it.
It takes about a millisecond of looking at the concept to realize it's based on something well before our own time.
While the outboard wheels and exposed linkages look like something from Minority Report, the rest of the design is straight-up old-school, with ample seating for two and even a clever little luggage bag attached to the back end.
The body is loaded with 21st-century touches like rose gold accents.
Many modern concepts preview future cars, but not this one.
There's a snowball's chance in hell something like this would ever make it to production.
It's still an interesting exercise in what can happen when an automaker's designers are given the chance to break free from those boundaries.
