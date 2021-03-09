Vintage Electric's Shelby-inspired e-bike looks super cool

But at $7,200, it's really expensive.

Vintage Electric Shelby e-bike
Evan Lee Miller/Roadshow

This is the limited-edition Vintage Electric Shelby e-bike and its starting price is $7,200.

Vintage Electric Shelby e-bike
Evan Lee Miller/Roadshow

Here's the detail on the Shelby's grip.

Vintage Electric Shelby e-bike
Evan Lee Miller/Roadshow

The headlights are very cool.

Vintage Electric Shelby e-bike
Evan Lee Miller/Roadshow

Does the Vintage Electric Shelby live up to the Carroll Shelby name? I think it does.

Vintage Electric Shelby e-bike
Evan Lee Miller/Roadshow

Vintage Electric set out to design an e-bike in the spirit Carroll Shelby.

Vintage Electric Shelby e-bike
Evan Lee Miller/Roadshow

Vintage Electric is only going to build 300 examples of the Shelby. This particular e-bike is 104 of 300.

Vintage Electric Shelby e-bike
Evan Lee Miller/Roadshow

Many of Carroll Shelby's cars were in this blue color. The paint sure does sparkle in the sun. Put an AC Cobra next to the Vintage Electric Shelby and they definitely look like cousins.

Vintage Electric Shelby e-bike
Evan Lee Miller/Roadshow

The Shelby is very luxurious looking with its long and low profile, big wheels and long wheelbase. I'm a fan of how this bike looks.

Vintage Electric Shelby e-bike
Evan Lee Miller/Roadshow

This screw, or Race Mode, makes this bike top out at 36 mph.

Vintage Electric Shelby e-bike
Evan Lee Miller/Roadshow

Racing stripes. I'm all about it.

Vintage Electric Shelby e-bike
Evan Lee Miller/Roadshow

The digital display is simple, clean and it will also show when the regenerative braking is activated.

