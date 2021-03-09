Vintage Electric's Shelby-inspired e-bike looks super cool

But at $7,200, it's really expensive.
This is the limited-edition Vintage Electric Shelby e-bike and its starting price is $7,200.
Here's the detail on the Shelby's grip.
The headlights are very cool.
Does the Vintage Electric Shelby live up to the Carroll Shelby name? I think it does.
Vintage Electric set out to design an e-bike in the spirit Carroll Shelby.
Vintage Electric is only going to build 300 examples of the Shelby. This particular e-bike is 104 of 300.
Many of Carroll Shelby's cars were in this blue color. The paint sure does sparkle in the sun. Put an AC Cobra next to the Vintage Electric Shelby and they definitely look like cousins.
The Shelby is very luxurious looking with its long and low profile, big wheels and long wheelbase. I'm a fan of how this bike looks.
This screw, or Race Mode, makes this bike top out at 36 mph.
Racing stripes. I'm all about it.
The digital display is simple, clean and it will also show when the regenerative braking is activated.
