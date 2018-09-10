Check out the cars from Vietnam's first automaker, VinFast

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
You might not expect an automaker's first efforts to look as fully baked as VinFast's sedan and SUV, but these cars look like they could have come from any number of longstanding automakers.
VinFast has Italian design house Pininfarina to thank for that, since the two collaborated on these vehicles.
The designs you see here actually came from a nationwide poll, where Vietnamese citizens were asked to choose from 20 different design sketches.
With its thin headlights and high-beltline emphasis, VinFast's SUV comes off like a more mature version of the Hyundai Kona.
The sedan packs a fastback-ish silhouette with quite the long hood.
With those "wings" showing up both in the grille and the rear end, it seems that will be the design staple that VinFast will use to separate its cars from the crowd.
VinFast and Pininfarina really put in effort on these cars, and it shows.
When the cars make their debut at the Paris Motor Show on Oct. 2, VinFast will become the first Vietnamese automaker to have an unveiling as part of a major motor show.