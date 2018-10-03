Vinfast brings Vietnam's first sedan, SUV to Paris

  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-48
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-22
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-18
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-20
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-3
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-6
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-13
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-2
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-4
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-26
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-14
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-5
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-16
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-15
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-21
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-47
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-8
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-7
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-9
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-11
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-25
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-27
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-19
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-23
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-12
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-24
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-10
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-54
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-56
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-50
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-55
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-53
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-52
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-49
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-51
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-45
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-30
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-39
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-28
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-38
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-34
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-44
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-57
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-46
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-36
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-17
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-29
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-32
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-31
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-42
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-41
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-40
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-33
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-35
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-37
  • vinfast-lux-a2-0-sedan-lux-sa2-0-suv-43

VinFast, Vietnam's first major automaker, showed off its sedan and SUV ahead of the Paris Motor Show, but now they're on display for public consumption.   

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
1
of 57

The sedan is named the Lux A2.0, while the SUV is called the Lux SA2.0.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
2
of 57

While both vehicles rely on a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 gas engine, the sedan is offered with two separate outputs -- 174 horsepower or 228.   

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
3
of 57

The SUV, being larger, only comes with the higher power output.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
4
of 57

Both variants of I4 are mated to a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
5
of 57

Rear-wheel drive is standard on both cars, but the SUV can be upgraded to all-wheel drive.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
6
of 57

VinFast asked multiple European design houses to come up with ideas for VinFast's first vehicles, and it put 20 designs online, where Vietnamese citizens could pick their favorites.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
7
of 57

The winning two designs, which came from Pininfarina, became the bodies seen here.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
8
of 57

The Lux A2.0 sedan will reach 62 mph in 8.9 seconds with its least powerful engine variant, but that drops to 7.1 seconds with the more powerful output.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
9
of 57

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of Vietnam's first mass-market cars.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
10
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
20
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
21
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
22
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
23
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
24
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
25
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
26
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
27
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
28
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
29
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
30
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
31
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
32
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
33
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
34
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
35
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
36
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
37
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
38
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
39
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
40
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
41
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
42
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
43
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
44
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
45
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
46
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
47
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
48
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
49
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
50
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
51
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
52
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
53
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
54
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
55
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
56
of 57

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/RoadshowRead the article
57
of 57
Now Reading

Vinfast brings Vietnam's first sedan, SUV to Paris

Up Next

2019 BMW 3 Series hopes to be the sport sedan benchmark again

Latest Stories

Five things you need to know about the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE
1:40

Five things you need to know about the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

by
VW's Electrify America gears up for Cycle 2 of its plan for California

VW's Electrify America gears up for Cycle 2 of its plan for California

by
The Aston Martin Valkyrie's 1,130-hp V12 sounds amazing and terrifying

The Aston Martin Valkyrie's 1,130-hp V12 sounds amazing and terrifying

by
Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic: Better than an Audi S3?
2:42

Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic: Better than an Audi S3?

by
AutoComplete: Tesla Model 3 outsells the Fusion and Altima
1:09

AutoComplete: Tesla Model 3 outsells the Fusion and Altima

by
Tesla Model 3 outsells Altima, Fusion, Malibu in Q3

Tesla Model 3 outsells Altima, Fusion, Malibu in Q3

by