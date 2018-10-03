Vinfast brings Vietnam's first sedan, SUV to Paris

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
VinFast, Vietnam's first major automaker, showed off its sedan and SUV ahead of the Paris Motor Show, but now they're on display for public consumption.
The sedan is named the Lux A2.0, while the SUV is called the Lux SA2.0.
While both vehicles rely on a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 gas engine, the sedan is offered with two separate outputs -- 174 horsepower or 228.
The SUV, being larger, only comes with the higher power output.
Both variants of I4 are mated to a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic.
Rear-wheel drive is standard on both cars, but the SUV can be upgraded to all-wheel drive.
VinFast asked multiple European design houses to come up with ideas for VinFast's first vehicles, and it put 20 designs online, where Vietnamese citizens could pick their favorites.
The winning two designs, which came from Pininfarina, became the bodies seen here.
The Lux A2.0 sedan will reach 62 mph in 8.9 seconds with its least powerful engine variant, but that drops to 7.1 seconds with the more powerful output.
