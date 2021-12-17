The Velocity Invitational brings out some of the world's best cars

1 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
The Velocity Invitational is a weekend-long event that seeks to bring classic car and vintage racing enthusiasts together.
It is similar in spirit to the Goodwood Festival of Speed in that it features a curated collection of vehicles with lots of on-track action.
The event is held at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, Califiornia.
The caliber of cars on display is unmatched almost anywhere.
There are pre-war racing cars.
These include the legendary Bugatti Type 35.
There are also mid-century sports cars and prototypes.
Even legendary home-builts like Ol Yaller.
The selection of vintage Formula 1 on display is incredible as well.
Vehicles driven by legends like Niki Lauda and James Hunt are seen and heard on track throughout the event.
