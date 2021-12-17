/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
The Velocity Invitational brings out some of the world's best cars

With everything from Niki Lauda and James Hunt-driven F1 cars to Sir Stirling Moss' Mille Miglia-winning 300SLR, the Velocity Invitational has something for every car fan.

Kyle Hyatt
2021-velocity-invitational-002
1 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational

The Velocity Invitational is a weekend-long event that seeks to bring classic car and vintage racing enthusiasts together.

2021-velocity-invitational-003
2 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational

It is similar in spirit to the Goodwood Festival of Speed in that it features a curated collection of vehicles with lots of on-track action.

2021-velocity-invitational-004
3 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational

The event is held at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, Califiornia.

2021-velocity-invitational-007
4 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational

The caliber of cars on display is unmatched almost anywhere.

2021-velocity-invitational-009
5 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational

There are pre-war racing cars.

2021-velocity-invitational-014
6 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational

These include the legendary Bugatti Type 35.

2021-velocity-invitational-023
7 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational

There are also mid-century sports cars and prototypes.

2021-velocity-invitational-024
8 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational

Even legendary home-builts like Ol Yaller.

2021-velocity-invitational-031
9 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational

The selection of vintage Formula 1 on display is incredible as well.

2021-velocity-invitational-034
10 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational

Vehicles driven by legends like Niki Lauda and James Hunt are seen and heard on track throughout the event.

2021-velocity-invitational-035
11 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-044
12 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-045
13 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-062
14 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-063
15 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-076
16 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-077
17 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-078
18 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-081
19 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-086
20 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-087
21 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-088
22 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-090
23 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-091
24 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-092
25 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-093
26 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-095
27 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-096
28 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-097
29 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-098
30 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-099
31 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-101
32 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-102
33 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-103
34 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-114
35 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-123
36 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-124
37 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-127
38 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-137
39 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-141
40 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-143
41 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-163
42 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-190
43 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-210
44 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-224
45 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-314
46 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-318
47 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-321
48 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-324
49 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-331
50 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-361
51 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-365
52 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-373
53 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-392
54 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-393
55 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-413
56 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-430
57 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-465
58 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-469
59 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-472
60 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-522
61 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-597
62 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-617
63 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational
2021-velocity-invitational-634
64 of 64 Larry Chen/Velocity Invitational

