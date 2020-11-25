Black Friday isn't just for TVs.
These used cars are the best deals for Black Friday this year, according to iSeeCars. The Bolt EV is as much as $1,901 cheaper on average.
The study shows average savings on the compact Versa sedan of around $1,000.
The Toyota Sienna is a solid choice, and data shows used examples sit at dealership lots with an average savings of $1,800.
Data shows dealers are ready to slash about $900 on average off the price of a used Forte.
A Civic or Corolla will probably serve you better, but data shows the Nissan Sentra is eligible for just over $900 in savings.
For Black Friday, data shows Toyota's Prius hybrid is around $1,200 cheaper on average when searching for pre-owned models.
Examples of Kia Souls with pretty low miles are super affordable, like $13,000 for a 2017 model, but the average savings available to buyers sits at just over $800 more.
Data shows the popular Toyota Corolla is ripe for $960 off for Black Friday.
According to iSeeCars' research, dealers are ready to take $1,000 off the asking price for a Dodge Grand Caravan.
The Altima may be $1,000 cheaper, according to data.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: These used cars are Black Friday 2020 deals
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.