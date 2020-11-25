These used cars are Black Friday 2020 deals

Black Friday isn't just for TVs.

Chevy Bolt EV
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Chevy Bolt EV

These used cars are the best deals for Black Friday this year, according to iSeeCars. The Bolt EV is as much as $1,901 cheaper on average.

Nissan Versa
Nissan

Nissan Versa

The study shows average savings on the compact Versa sedan of around $1,000.

Toyota Sienna
Toyota Sienna

The Toyota Sienna is a solid choice, and data shows used examples sit at dealership lots with an average savings of $1,800.

Kia Forte
Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow

Kia Forte

Data shows dealers are ready to slash about $900 on average off the price of a used Forte.

2019 Nissan Sentra
Nissan

2019 Nissan Sentra

A Civic or Corolla will probably serve you better, but data shows the Nissan Sentra is eligible for just over $900 in savings.

Toyota Prius
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Toyota Prius

For Black Friday, data shows Toyota's Prius hybrid is around $1,200 cheaper on average when searching for pre-owned models.

Kia Soul
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Kia Soul

Examples of Kia Souls with pretty low miles are super affordable, like $13,000 for a 2017 model, but the average savings available to buyers sits at just over $800 more.

Toyota Corolla
Toyota

Toyota Corolla

Data shows the popular Toyota Corolla is ripe for $960 off for Black Friday.

Dodge Grand Caravan
Dodge

Dodge Grand Caravan

According to iSeeCars' research, dealers are ready to take $1,000 off the asking price for a Dodge Grand Caravan.

Nissan Altima
Jon Wong/Roadshow

Nissan Altima

The Altima may be $1,000 cheaper, according to data.

