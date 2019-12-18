  • 2020 Toyota Highlander
The 2020 Highlander is handsome but familiar.

This vehicle's interior is well built, with some unexpectedly upscale materials. 

The Highlander's new body features some large fender flares near the rear wheels.

A 3.5-liter V6 powers mainstream models, delivering 295 horsepower with 263 pound-feet of torque.

That engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that is mostly responsive. 

There's loads of room inside the new Highlander, especially in the first and second rows. The back-most bench is best left to kids.

Higher-end models come with a 12.3-inch screen on the dashboard. It's bright, colorful and home to a disappointing infotainment system.

You'd better like big grilles if you're going to get a new Highlander.

LED headlamps are standard for 2020.

For more photos of the 2020 Toyota Highlander, keep clicking through this gallery.

Upscale and handsome, the 2020 Toyota Highlander is ready for family duty

