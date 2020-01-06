Toyota's Woven City project looks amazing in these renderings

This is Toyota's idea of the future.
Toyota's Woven City should house around 2,000 people when it's fully built.
Large pedestrian areas and traffic lanes dedicated to different kinds of vehicles are hallmarks of this planned town.
The Woven City is being designed by Danish architect Bjarke Ingels and his firm, the Bjarke Ingels Group.
The Woven City is situated near Japan's iconic Mount Fuji.
The Woven city will occupy a 175-acre plot of land where an old factory was located.
Residents are expected to move into this town in around five years.
Large promenades like this are similar to marketplaces found in old European towns.
Greenery will be a major part of the Woven City.