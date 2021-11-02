The Chinook-inspired Toyota Tacozilla camper concept looks awesome

It has a completely custom aluminum camper setup.
Toyota's Tacozilla concept is one of the coolest things at SEMA 2021.
Its custom aluminum camper body is inspired by the Chinook campers of the 1970s and '80s.
The rear door alone took 100 hours of designing.
There's enough room for tall people to comfortably stand up.
The Tacozilla has a full kitchen and bathroom.
The dining table is 3D printed and can turn into a piece of wall art.
The Tacozilla has other mods like a winch and snorkel.
The retro paint job is rad as hell.
The engine has a pair of batteries.
Keep scrolling to see more of the Tacozilla.