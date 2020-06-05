Toyota Hilux, Fortuner look tough and ready for Australia

Consider the Hilux and Fortuner Australia's Tacoma and 4Runner duo in the US.

The updated Toyota Hilux debuted for Australia and it's looking good.

The rear is a little funky, but the truck hasn't seen major updates since 2015.

The Fortuner looks great, I dig the rear a lot.

The front seems to pick from global Toyota design cues, but it looks just butch enough.

