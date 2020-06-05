Consider the Hilux and Fortuner Australia's Tacoma and 4Runner duo in the US.
The updated Toyota Hilux debuted for Australia and it's looking good.
The rear is a little funky, but the truck hasn't seen major updates since 2015.
The Fortuner looks great, I dig the rear a lot.
The front seems to pick from global Toyota design cues, but it looks just butch enough.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Toyota Hilux, Fortuner look tough and ready for Australia
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.