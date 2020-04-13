Toyota Harrier SUV combines luxury feel with mass-market appeal

Toyota has unveiled pictures of the new Harrier, which is slated for release this coming June.
Two powertrains are on offer.
The standard gasoline engine is a 2.0-liter, direct-injection I4 producing 169 horsepower and 153 pound-feet of torque, mated to your choice of front- or all-wheel drive.
Continuously variable transmissions are standard on both the gas and hybrid Harriers.
There's also a hybrid model that produces a net 215 horsepower.
Both models are positively brimming with tech, including the usual complement of active and passive safety systems, in addition to an available 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a nine-speaker JBL sound system.
The new Harrier is a striking SUV, borrowing a lot of its design language from the latest generation of Mirai fuel-cell vehicles, especially up front.
The rear end has many shades of the Jaguar F-Pace, especially around the taillights and the liftgate.
That focus on quality extends to the interior, as well.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the new Toyota Harrier.