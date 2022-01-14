/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Toyota's new GRMN Yaris is an even hotter hatch

Only 500 will be built.

toyota-grmn-yaris-112
1 of 23 Toyota

The GRMN Yaris is an even hotter version of Toyota's hot hatch.

toyota-grmn-yaris-110
2 of 23 Toyota

It has less weight thanks to carbon-fiber parts and no rear seats.

toyota-grmn-yaris-114
3 of 23 Toyota

It also gets Recaro seats, a mechanical limited-slip differential and a close-ratio transmission.

toyota-grmn-yaris-124
4 of 23 Toyota

A Circuit package adds BBS wheels, special suspension, a large rear wing and other bits.

toyota-grmn-yaris-129
5 of 23 Toyota

A Rally package has underbody shielding, different dampers and a roll cage.

toyota-grmn-yaris-119
6 of 23 Toyota

Some of these parts will be available to regular GR Yaris owners.

toyota-grmn-yaris-111
7 of 23 Toyota

Only 500 of the GRMN Yaris will be built.

toyota-grmn-yaris-126
8 of 23 Toyota

The Circuit package is limited to just 50 units.

toyota-grmn-yaris-122
9 of 23 Toyota

It will only be sold in Japan.

toyota-grmn-yaris-113
10 of 23 Toyota

Keep scrolling to see more of the GRMN Yaris.

toyota-grmn-yaris-115
11 of 23 Toyota
toyota-grmn-yaris-116
12 of 23 Toyota
toyota-grmn-yaris-117
13 of 23 Toyota
toyota-grmn-yaris-118
14 of 23 Toyota
toyota-grmn-yaris-120
15 of 23 Toyota
toyota-grmn-yaris-121
16 of 23 Toyota
toyota-grmn-yaris-123
17 of 23 Toyota
toyota-grmn-yaris-125
18 of 23 Toyota
toyota-grmn-yaris-127
19 of 23 Toyota
toyota-grmn-yaris-128
20 of 23 Toyota
toyota-grmn-yaris-130
21 of 23 Toyota
toyota-grmn-yaris-131
22 of 23 Toyota
toyota-grmn-yaris-132
23 of 23 Toyota

