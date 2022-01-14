Toyota's new GRMN Yaris is an even hotter hatch

Only 500 will be built.
The GRMN Yaris is an even hotter version of Toyota's hot hatch.
It has less weight thanks to carbon-fiber parts and no rear seats.
It also gets Recaro seats, a mechanical limited-slip differential and a close-ratio transmission.
A Circuit package adds BBS wheels, special suspension, a large rear wing and other bits.
A Rally package has underbody shielding, different dampers and a roll cage.
Some of these parts will be available to regular GR Yaris owners.
Only 500 of the GRMN Yaris will be built.
The Circuit package is limited to just 50 units.
It will only be sold in Japan.
