The Toyota GR Supra 3000GT concept has a huge rear wing

The Toyota GR Supra 3000GT concept is a reimagining of the Mk 4 Supra's limited-run TRD3000GT special edition.
The widebody concept sports car concept has just debuted at the SEMA show in Las Vegas.
The car's new fender vents are functional, and Toyota says the car is more aerodynamically optimized.
The concept has been lowered on adjustable Tein coilovers, and the forged-aluminum wheels are wrapper in sticky Toyota Proxes R888R tires.
The original TRD3000GT was built to celebrate the Supra's success in the JGTC racing series.
Also part of the package is an HKS exhaust system, bigger Brembo brakes, and a silver-and-gold wrap.
So far, Toyota isn't disclosing if the 3000GT has received any powertrain modifications.
The modern 3000GT's wing and hood vents are nearly identical to the 1994 car's, and it also gets a widebody kit like the original.
On the inside, Bride racing bucket seats and extra Pioneer speakers have been added.
Both models were created by Toyota's Customizing & Development division.
