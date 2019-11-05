The Toyota GR Supra 3000GT concept has a huge rear wing

  • Toyota GR Supra 3000GT Concept at SEMA
The Toyota GR Supra 3000GT concept is a reimagining of the Mk 4 Supra's limited-run TRD3000GT special edition.

1
The widebody concept sports car concept has just debuted at the SEMA show in Las Vegas.

2
The car's new fender vents are functional, and Toyota says the car is more aerodynamically optimized.

3
The concept has been lowered on adjustable Tein coilovers, and the forged-aluminum wheels are wrapper in sticky Toyota Proxes R888R tires.

4
The original TRD3000GT was built to celebrate the Supra's success in the JGTC racing series.

5
Also part of the package is an HKS exhaust system, bigger Brembo brakes, and a silver-and-gold wrap.

6
So far, Toyota isn't disclosing if the 3000GT has received any powertrain modifications.

7
The modern 3000GT's wing and hood vents are nearly identical to the 1994 car's, and it also gets a widebody kit like the original.

8
On the inside, Bride racing bucket seats and extra Pioneer speakers have been added.

9
Both models were created by Toyota's Customizing & Development division.

10
Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the Toyota GR Supra 3000GT Concept.

11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
