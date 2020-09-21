Toyota GR Super Sport starts shaping up and looks great

Yep, Toyota has a new supercar coming.

Toyota GR Super Sport prototype
1 of 9
Toyota

Hey there, good looking. This is the Toyota Gazoo Racing Super Sport.

Toyota GR Super Sport prototype
2 of 9
Toyota

It will be a production supercar that Toyota plans to race in the World Endurance Championship.

Toyota GR Super Sport prototype
3 of 9
Toyota

The regulations call for any company or carmaker to build at least 25 production cars to sell.

Toyota GR Super Sport prototype
4 of 9
Toyota

This will be the production car anyone can buy.

Toyota GR Super Sport prototype
5 of 9
Toyota

It'll probably cost quite a bit of money, but yeah, you can buy one eventually.

Toyota GR Super Sport prototype
6 of 9
Toyota

It will sport some sort of hybrid powertrain, likely a twin-turbo V6 and electric motor on the front axle.

Toyota GR Super Sport prototype
7 of 9
Toyota

Regulations will mandate the car sports no more than 670 horsepower on the track.

Toyota GR Super Sport prototype
8 of 9
Toyota

However, the production car for the road could be more powerful.

Toyota GR Super Sport prototype
9 of 9
Toyota

The new regulations go into effect next year, so we'll likely learn more about the GR Super Sport in the months to come.

