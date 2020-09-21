Toyota GR Super Sport starts shaping up and looks great

Yep, Toyota has a new supercar coming.
Hey there, good looking. This is the Toyota Gazoo Racing Super Sport.
It will be a production supercar that Toyota plans to race in the World Endurance Championship.
The regulations call for any company or carmaker to build at least 25 production cars to sell.
This will be the production car anyone can buy.
It'll probably cost quite a bit of money, but yeah, you can buy one eventually.
It will sport some sort of hybrid powertrain, likely a twin-turbo V6 and electric motor on the front axle.
Regulations will mandate the car sports no more than 670 horsepower on the track.
However, the production car for the road could be more powerful.
The new regulations go into effect next year, so we'll likely learn more about the GR Super Sport in the months to come.
