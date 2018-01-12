Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The GR Super Sport Concept is based heavily on its TS050 Hybrid racecar that competes in the WEC.
The car has just been unveiled at this week's Tokyo Auto Salon.
If anything, the GR Super Sport is prettier than its racecar cousin.
The GR Super Sport is powered by a 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 backed by a hybrid electric system.
Power is listed at an entertaining-sounding 986 horsepower.
Toyota admits it is keen to produce a street version of this car.
Just check out all that carbon fiber.
Yes, it even looks good naked.
Wheels are 13 inches wide, and the 18-inch tires are sized 330/710.
