This car is designed to improve per-person energy efficiency and broaden the appeal of EVs.
Toyota C-Plus Pod is a cutesy new EV with a big mission.
This all-electric car's interior is small and utilitarian.
Don't expect a Chevy Suburban's worth of cargo space in this teensy-weensy Toyota.
There's room for two passengers in the C-Plus Pod.
This car is only 98 inches long.
As for width, the Toyota C-Plus Pod is just about 51 inches across.
This car's design is free of frills.
For added versatility, you can use the C-Plus Pod as a portable generator.
For extra flair, a range of two-tone paint schemes is offered.
For more photos of the 2021 Toyota C-Plus Pod, keep clicking through this gallery.
Discuss: Toyota's C+ Pod electric car is small and simple
