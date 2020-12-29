Toyota's C+ Pod electric car is small and simple

This car is designed to improve per-person energy efficiency and broaden the appeal of EVs.

2021 Toyota C Plus Pod
1 of 21
Toyota

Toyota C-Plus Pod is a cutesy new EV with a big mission.

2021 Toyota C Plus Pod
2 of 21
Toyota

This all-electric car's interior is small and utilitarian. 

2021 Toyota C Plus Pod
3 of 21
Toyota

Don't expect a Chevy Suburban's worth of cargo space in this teensy-weensy Toyota.

2021 Toyota C Plus Pod
4 of 21
Toyota

There's room for two passengers in the C-Plus Pod.

2021 Toyota C Plus Pod
5 of 21
Toyota

This car is only 98 inches long. 

2021 Toyota C Plus Pod
6 of 21
Toyota

As for width, the Toyota C-Plus Pod is just about 51 inches across.

2021 Toyota C Plus Pod
7 of 21
Toyota

This car's design is free of frills.

2021 Toyota C Plus Pod
8 of 21
Toyota

For added versatility, you can use the C-Plus Pod as a portable generator. 

2021 Toyota C Plus Pod
9 of 21
Toyota

For extra flair, a range of two-tone paint schemes is offered.

2021 Toyota C Plus Pod
10 of 21
Toyota

For more photos of the 2021 Toyota C-Plus Pod, keep clicking through this gallery.

2021 Toyota C Plus Pod
11 of 21
Toyota
2021 Toyota C Plus Pod
12 of 21
Toyota
2021 Toyota C Plus Pod
13 of 21
Toyota
2021 Toyota C Plus Pod
14 of 21
Toyota
2021 Toyota C Plus Pod
15 of 21
Toyota
2021 Toyota C Plus Pod
16 of 21
Toyota
2021 Toyota C Plus Pod
17 of 21
Toyota
2021 Toyota C Plus Pod
18 of 21
Toyota
2021 Toyota C Plus Pod
19 of 21
Toyota
2021 Toyota C Plus Pod
20 of 21
Toyota
2021 Toyota C Plus Pod
21 of 21
Toyota
