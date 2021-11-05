The Toyota Aygo X is a teeny crossover with a canvas sunroof

The Europe-only Aygo X is supercute.
The Toyota Aygo X is a tiny new crossover for Europe.
It's almost 30 inches shorter in length than a C-HR.
Every Aygo X has a two-tone body.
A rollback canvas roof is available.
The interior is supercute too.
A 9-inch touchscreen is standard.
The only engine option is a 1.0-liter 3-cylinder.
The Aygo X is offered with features like cloud-based navigation and adaptive cruise control.
It will start at around $13,000 when it goes on sale in Europe next year.
