The Toyota Aygo X is a teeny crossover with a canvas sunroof

The Europe-only Aygo X is supercute.

Daniel Golson
The Toyota Aygo X is a tiny new crossover for Europe.

It's almost 30 inches shorter in length than a C-HR.

Every Aygo X has a two-tone body.

A rollback canvas roof is available.

The interior is supercute too.

A 9-inch touchscreen is standard.

The only engine option is a 1.0-liter 3-cylinder.

The Aygo X is offered with features like cloud-based navigation and adaptive cruise control.

It will start at around $13,000 when it goes on sale in Europe next year.

