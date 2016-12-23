Top 10 of 2016: Our best rated cars of the year

By Style
By Make & Model
Popular Makes
Premium Makes
More Makes
We cover it all, click your favorite
Scoring 8.5 is the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica. Yes, a minivan, but not just any minivan.
MSRP:
$41,995.00
See manufacturer website for availability.
The Pacifica wowed us with great style, a comfortable ride and plenty enough tech to keep you, and your kids, entertained.
The 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport has basically all the good stuff from the ZR1, just with a little less power.
MSRP:
$55,450.00
This car is a demon on the track, backing up its aggressive looks with amazing performance.
The 2016 Audi TTS's performance couldn't even hide behind this thoroughly understated shade of gray.
MSRP:
$51,900.00
While not as ridiculous as the new RS, the TTS is a great blend of performance and price.
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz E300 marks the debut for M-B's advanced semi-autonomous cruise control.
MSRP:
$53,575.00
But it isn't just about the safety tech. The E300 is simply a great sedan.
The 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S is perhaps the sweet spot in the 911 range for those who want a sports car they can drive in four seasons.
MSRP:
$89,400.00
While the modern 911 is trending toward being more of a grand tourer, the 911 is still among the best driver's cars on the road.
The Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4 is Lambo's most attainable supercar. But it's anything but ordinary.
We were lucky enough to review both the coupe and the Spyder, and both are amazing. If you can afford either, you can't go wrong.
At No. 4 is the 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB, one of the most amazing sports cars on the planet. The mixture of power and handling here is intoxicating.
MSRP:
$242,737.00
Torrential downpours couldn't dampen our enthusiasm about this car. Whether on the track or on the road, it is a phenomenal experience.
If the TTS at No. 8 wasn't enough for you, you'll like the 2017 Audi R8 V10 Plus.
MSRP:
$162,900.00
Very similar to the Lamborghini under the skin, the Audi delivers a sublime experience in a car you could genuinely live with every day.
Another Audi? Yes indeed. It's the 2017 Audi S7, which scored a 9.2 for its great looks, great performance and comprehensive suite of tech.
MSRP:
$82,900.00
If you need a fast, luxurious sedan, it honestly doesn't get much better than this.
Needless to say, both did very well, and regardless of which battery and options package you go for, you're getting a great machine.
MSRP:
$68,000.00
And at No. 1 it's the 2016 Tesla Model S. Actually, it's technically the No. 1 and the No. 3 car, because we reviewed two flavors this year: the ballistic 90 D and the more sensible 60.
The best tech gifts under $50
Giving awesome tech to the people you love doesn't have to be expensive.