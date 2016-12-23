Prev Next
Top 10 of 2016: Our best rated cars of the year

10. 2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Scoring 8.5 is the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica. Yes, a minivan, but not just any minivan.

Photo by: Wayne Cunningham/CNET Roadshow

MSRP: $41,995.00

One small step for Chrysler, one giant leap for minivan-kind

The Pacifica wowed us with great style, a comfortable ride and plenty enough tech to keep you, and your kids, entertained.

Photo by: Wayne Cunningham/CNET Roadshow
Photo by: Wayne Cunningham/CNET Roadshow
Chrysler's sleek Pacifica is a road trip all star

9. 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

The 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport has basically all the good stuff from the ZR1, just with a little less power.

Photo by: Jon Wong/Roadshow
Editors' Rating

MSRP: $55,450.00

Corvette Grand Sport is the best of both worlds

This car is a demon on the track, backing up its aggressive looks with amazing performance.

Photo by: Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by: Jon Wong/Roadshow
The Corvette Grand Sport is the 'Vette you want

8. 2016 Audi TTS

The 2016 Audi TTS's performance couldn't even hide behind this thoroughly understated shade of gray.

Photo by: Emme Hall/Roadshow
Editors' Rating

MSRP: $51,900.00

2016 Audi TTS is both aggressive and refined

While not as ridiculous as the new RS, the TTS is a great blend of performance and price.

Third time's a charm: Audi's latest TTS is spot on

7. 2017 Mercedes-Benz E300

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz E300 marks the debut for M-B's advanced semi-autonomous cruise control.

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz
Editors' Rating

MSRP: $53,575.00

2017 Mercedes-Benz E300 is a very smart sedan

But it isn't just about the safety tech. The E300 is simply a great sedan.

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz USA, Wieck
Photo by: Emme Hall/Roadshow
10th generation Mercedes-Benz E-class is smart and stylish

6. 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

The 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S is perhaps the sweet spot in the 911 range for those who want a sports car they can drive in four seasons.

Editors' Rating

MSRP: $89,400.00

Blurring the line between grand tourer and sports car

While the modern 911 is trending toward being more of a grand tourer, the 911 is still among the best driver's cars on the road.

The 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S is a proper sports car

5. Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4

The Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4 is Lambo's most attainable supercar. But it's anything but ordinary.

Photo by: Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Editors' Rating
Pricing is currently unavailable.
Lamborghini's Huracan is ridiculously civilized

We were lucky enough to review both the coupe and the Spyder, and both are amazing. If you can afford either, you can't go wrong.

Photo by: Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Photo by: Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Lamborghini's Huracan Spyder is drop-top supercar perfection

4. 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB

At No. 4 is the 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB, one of the most amazing sports cars on the planet. The mixture of power and handling here is intoxicating.

Editors' Rating

MSRP: $242,737.00

As good as it gets

Torrential downpours couldn't dampen our enthusiasm about this car. Whether on the track or on the road, it is a phenomenal experience.

Ferrari 488 GTB dominates on road and track

3. 2017 Audi R8 V10 Plus

If the TTS at No. 8 wasn't enough for you, you'll like the 2017 Audi R8 V10 Plus.

Editors' Rating

MSRP: $162,900.00

The Audi R8 V10 Plus is 610 screaming horses of mid-engine fury

Very similar to the Lamborghini under the skin, the Audi delivers a sublime experience in a car you could genuinely live with every day.

Photo by: Jim Fets
Audi R8 V10 Plus: Audi's Mk1.5 is the same but better

2. 2017 Audi S7

Another Audi? Yes indeed. It's the 2017 Audi S7, which scored a 9.2 for its great looks, great performance and comprehensive suite of tech.

Photo by: Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Editors' Rating

MSRP: $82,900.00

Adding a bit of excess to one of the best

If you need a fast, luxurious sedan, it honestly doesn't get much better than this.

Photo by: Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo by: Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Audi's sporty S7 is a sinister beauty

Needless to say, both did very well, and regardless of which battery and options package you go for, you're getting a great machine.

Photo by: Emme Hall/Roadshow
Editors' Rating

MSRP: $68,000.00

Model S 90D's new tech makes it a generational leap for Tesla

1. 2016 Tesla Model S

And at No. 1 it's the 2016 Tesla Model S. Actually, it's technically the No. 1 and the No. 3 car, because we reviewed two flavors this year: the ballistic 90 D and the more sensible 60.

Photo by: Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo by: Emme Hall/Roadshow
Editors' Rating

MSRP: $68,000.00

2016 Tesla Model S, now with fewer miles for less money
