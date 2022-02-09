These Nissan Frontier concepts give us the retro feels

Nissan is bringing three concepts to the Chicago Auto Show and they are worth the price of entrance.
If you like the 2022 Nissan Frontier, get your little behind to this week's Chicago Auto Show.
Nissan is showing off three concepts based on its midsize Frontier pickup, starting with this Project Hardbody.
Modeled after the famous off-road truck of the Eighties and Nineties, Project Hardbody is full of retro touches.
These 17-inch wheels are everything.
Project 72X takes its inspiration from the Datsun 720 truck.
Again, cool wheels.
These Eighties graphics are the best.
Project Adventure is built for tough overlanding.
The concept has everything you need for a week or more out on the trail.
Keep scrolling for more photos of these three wicked Nissan Frontier concepts for the 2022 Chicago Auto Show.