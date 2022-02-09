/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
These Nissan Frontier concepts give us the retro feels

Nissan is bringing three concepts to the Chicago Auto Show and they are worth the price of entrance.

Emme Hall
2022 Nissan Frontier Project Hardbody
1 of 32 Nissan

If you like the 2022 Nissan Frontier, get your little behind to this week's Chicago Auto Show.

2022 Nissan Frontier Project Hardbody
2 of 32 Nissan

Nissan is showing off three concepts based on its midsize Frontier pickup, starting with this Project Hardbody.

2022 Nissan Frontier Project Hardbody
3 of 32 Nissan

Modeled after the famous off-road truck of the Eighties and Nineties, Project Hardbody is full of retro touches.

2022 Nissan Frontier Project Hardbody
4 of 32 Nissan

These 17-inch wheels are everything.

2022 Nissan Frontier Project 72X
5 of 32 Nissan

Project 72X takes its inspiration from the Datsun 720 truck.

2022 Nissan Frontier Project 72X
6 of 32 Nissan

Again, cool wheels.

2022 Nissan Frontier Project 72X
7 of 32 Nissan

These Eighties graphics are the best.

2022 Nissan Frontier Project Adventure
8 of 32 Nissan

Project Adventure is built for tough overlanding.

2022 Nissan Frontier Project Adventure
9 of 32 Nissan

The concept has everything you need for a week or more out on the trail.

2022 Nissan Frontier Project Adventure
10 of 32 Nissan

Keep scrolling for more photos of these three wicked Nissan Frontier concepts for the 2022 Chicago Auto Show.

2022 Nissan Frontier Project Hardbody
11 of 32 Nissan
2022 Nissan Frontier Project Hardbody
12 of 32 Nissan
2022 Nissan Frontier Project Hardbody
13 of 32 Nissan
2022 Nissan Frontier Project Hardbody
14 of 32 Nissan
2022 Nissan Frontier Project Hardbody
15 of 32 Nissan
2022 Nissan Frontier Project Hardbody
16 of 32 Nissan
2022 Nissan Frontier Project Hardbody
17 of 32 Nissan
2022 Nissan Frontier Project Hardbody
18 of 32 Nissan
2022 Nissan Frontier Project Hardbody
19 of 32 Nissan
2022 Nissan Frontier Project Hardbody
20 of 32 Nissan
2022 Nissan Frontier Project Hardbody
21 of 32 Nissan
2022 Nissan Frontier Project 72X
22 of 32 Nissan
2022 Nissan Frontier Project 72X
23 of 32 Nissan
2022 Nissan Frontier Project 72X
24 of 32 Nissan
2022 Nissan Frontier Project 72X
25 of 32 Nissan
2022 Nissan Frontier Project 72X
26 of 32 Nissan
2022 Nissan Frontier Project Adventure
27 of 32 Nissan
2022 Nissan Frontier Project Adventure
28 of 32 Nissan
2022 Nissan Frontier Project Adventure
29 of 32 Nissan
2022 Nissan Frontier Project Adventure
30 of 32 Nissan
2022 Nissan Frontier Project Adventure
31 of 32 Nissan
2022 Nissan Frontier Project Adventure
32 of 32 Nissan

