There's a 2018 Volkswagen Golf for every family member

2018 Volkswagen Golf 5-Door

Barring some slight adjustments, the whole Golf family is back for 2018.

2018 Volkswagen Golf 5-Door

There are new bumpers on every model, as well as LED taillights.

2018 Volkswagen Golf 5-Door

There are some new paint colors and some new wheel designs thrown in for good measure, as well.

2018 Volkswagen Golf 5-Door

Sadly, if you were after a three-door Golf this time around, it's been discontinued in the States.

2018 Volkswagen Golf 5-Door

The two major updates that affect multiple Golf variants are newer, larger infotainment screens, as well as Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, which replaces the gauge cluster with a screen.

2018 Volkswagen Golf 5-Door

The infotainment system is largely the same as the one that came before, but it's bigger, sharper and more responsive.    

2018 Volkswagen Golf 5-Door

The base screen is now 6.5 inches, with a larger, 8-ish-inch unit reserved for higher trims.   

2018 Volkswagen Golf 5-Door

Volkswagen Digital Cockpit is really neat, too, replacing the gauge cluster with a configurable display.

2018 Volkswagen Golf 5-Door

Sadly, Digital Cockpit is only available on certain e-Golf variants and the Golf R. Other models don't get it in the US -- for now, at least.

2018 Volkswagen Golf 5-Door

Keep on scrolling to work your way through the 2018 Volkswagen Golf lineup. GTI is next!

2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI

2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI

2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI

2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI

2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI

2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI

2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI

2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI

2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI

2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

2018 Volkswagen Golf R

2018 Volkswagen Golf R

2018 Volkswagen Golf R

2018 Volkswagen Golf R

2018 Volkswagen Golf R

2018 Volkswagen Golf R

2018 Volkswagen Golf R

2018 Volkswagen Golf R

2018 Volkswagen Golf R

2018 Volkswagen Golf R

