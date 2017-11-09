There's a 2018 Volkswagen Golf for every family member

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Barring some slight adjustments, the whole Golf family is back for 2018.
There are new bumpers on every model, as well as LED taillights.
There are some new paint colors and some new wheel designs thrown in for good measure, as well.
Sadly, if you were after a three-door Golf this time around, it's been discontinued in the States.
The two major updates that affect multiple Golf variants are newer, larger infotainment screens, as well as Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, which replaces the gauge cluster with a screen.
The infotainment system is largely the same as the one that came before, but it's bigger, sharper and more responsive.
The base screen is now 6.5 inches, with a larger, 8-ish-inch unit reserved for higher trims.
Volkswagen Digital Cockpit is really neat, too, replacing the gauge cluster with a configurable display.
Sadly, Digital Cockpit is only available on certain e-Golf variants and the Golf R. Other models don't get it in the US -- for now, at least.
Keep on scrolling to work your way through the 2018 Volkswagen Golf lineup. GTI is next!
