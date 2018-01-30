The new Formula E racer looks like the freakin' future

  • Formula E Gen 2
Formula E unveiled its second-generation race car this week ahead of an official debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show on March 6.     

Caption by / Photo by Formula E
It's packed with new tech that should make the race safer for drivers while also making it more exciting for spectators. 

Caption by / Photo by Formula E
The major safety update comes by way of the "halo" -- a structure that surrounds the upper half of the cockpit.    

Caption by / Photo by Formula E
This bit of safety tech also has the unwelcome side effect of making cars look like flip-flops.     

Caption by / Photo by Formula E
This new car has twice the energy capacity, which doubles its range, which means midrace swaps are a thing of the past.    

Caption by / Photo by Formula E
The FIA also claims that new benefits in motor tech will give the cars a bit more speed, too.    

Caption by / Photo by Formula E
Specifications will be sent to individual teams, which will outfit each car with a power train designed in-house.     

Caption by / Photo by Formula E
This body will stay in use for the next three race seasons.    

Caption by / Photo by Formula E
It's a good look that further differentiates it from other open-wheel race cars, like Formula 1 and IndyCar.    

Caption by / Photo by Formula E
Keep on scrolling to check out even more angles of the latest silent race car to scream into your heart.

Caption by / Photo by Formula E
Photo by Formula E
Photo by Formula E
Photo by Formula E
Photo by Formula E
Photo by Formula E
Photo by Formula E
Photo by Formula E
Photo by Formula E
