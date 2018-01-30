The new Formula E racer looks like the freakin' future

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Formula E unveiled its second-generation race car this week ahead of an official debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show on March 6.
It's packed with new tech that should make the race safer for drivers while also making it more exciting for spectators.
The major safety update comes by way of the "halo" -- a structure that surrounds the upper half of the cockpit.
This bit of safety tech also has the unwelcome side effect of making cars look like flip-flops.
This new car has twice the energy capacity, which doubles its range, which means midrace swaps are a thing of the past.
The FIA also claims that new benefits in motor tech will give the cars a bit more speed, too.
Specifications will be sent to individual teams, which will outfit each car with a power train designed in-house.
This body will stay in use for the next three race seasons.
It's a good look that further differentiates it from other open-wheel race cars, like Formula 1 and IndyCar.
Keep on scrolling to check out even more angles of the latest silent race car to scream into your heart.