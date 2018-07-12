The evolution of the American Subaru WRX STI

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
These are three Subaru WRX STIs, arranged by age in declining order.
On the left is the new, 2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA. In the middle is the 2012 STI wagon, and on the right, the 2004 STI.
The 2004 STI was the first one we got in the USA! It was a revolution in its day... but that was 14 years ago.
Keys, as you can see, have evolved greatly since then!
Amazingly, the wing on the original STI is bigger than the massive new one. However, the RA's wing is way more functional.
The hood scoop was bigger back then, too. But the new one is undoubtedly more aerodynamic -- and safer, too.
Still, it's the gold wheels that really make the car.
Amazingly, these two cars, 14 years apart, are running basically the same engine!
And the same transmission and differentials, too.
Still, if you're looking for a brutal, raw, on-road experience, the STI Type RA is about as pure as you can get.