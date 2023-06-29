Testing the 2024 Kia EV9 in Korea

Rather than wait for our most anticipated EV of 2023 to arrive, I headed to Kia's homeland to test the upcoming 2024 EV9.
The 2024 Kia EV9 is our most anticipated new EV for 2023, so I jumped at the opportunity to take an early spin in Kia's homeland.
The three-row SUV blends the best parts of the gasoline-powered Kia Telluride and the automaker's award-winning EV6 crossover before adding a few new tricks of its own.
Rear-wheel drive is standard, but my example featured dual-motor all-wheel drive.
Kia is targeting a 300-mile range when equipped with the larger 99.8 kWh battery and a single motor.
The EV9 is roughly the size of the Telluride, but its electric platform imbues it with a longer wheelbase and more interior volume.
At its most potent, the dual-motor configuration boasts 379 horsepower (283 kW) and 516 pound-foot of torque.