X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
Throw Those Expired Contacts Out NowBest Soundbars for 2023CNET CouponsArctic Sea IceBest Satellite Internet ProvidersMeal Delivery Services RatedMortgage RatesBest Solar Companies

Testing the 2024 Kia EV9 in Korea

Rather than wait for our most anticipated EV of 2023 to arrive, I headed to Kia's homeland to test the upcoming 2024 EV9.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
1 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The 2024 Kia EV9 is our most anticipated new EV for 2023, so I jumped at the opportunity to take an early spin in Kia's homeland.

2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
2 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The three-row SUV blends the best parts of the gasoline-powered Kia Telluride and the automaker's award-winning EV6 crossover before adding a few new tricks of its own.

2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
3 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Rear-wheel drive is standard, but my example featured dual-motor all-wheel drive.

2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
4 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Kia is targeting a 300-mile range when equipped with the larger 99.8 kWh battery and a single motor.

2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
5 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The EV9 is roughly the size of the Telluride, but its electric platform imbues it with a longer wheelbase and more interior volume.

2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
6 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

At its most potent, the dual-motor configuration boasts 379 horsepower (283 kW) and 516 pound-foot of torque.

2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
7 of 39 Kia

Check out our first drive review of the 2024 Kia EV9 for more details and driving impressions.

2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
8 of 39 Kia
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
9 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
10 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
11 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
12 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
13 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
14 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
15 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
16 of 39 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
17 of 39 Kia
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
18 of 39 Kia
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
19 of 39 Kia
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
20 of 39 Kia
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
21 of 39 Kia
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
22 of 39 Kia
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
23 of 39 Kia
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
24 of 39 Kia
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
25 of 39 Kia
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
26 of 39 Kia
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
27 of 39 Kia
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
28 of 39 Kia
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
29 of 39 Kia
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
30 of 39 Kia
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
31 of 39 Kia
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
32 of 39 Kia
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
33 of 39 Kia
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
34 of 39 Kia
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
35 of 39 Kia
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
36 of 39 Kia
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
37 of 39 Kia
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
38 of 39 Kia
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive
39 of 39 Kia

More Galleries

Testing the 2024 Kia EV9 in Korea
2024 Kia EV9 pre-production first drive

Testing the 2024 Kia EV9 in Korea

39 Photos
See the Alef Model A Flying Car Prototype
An Alef Model A flying car prototype shows a mesh-topped body to let air through to its propellers

See the Alef Model A Flying Car Prototype

8 Photos
4K Projector on a Gimbal: Up Close with the JMGO N1 Ultra
jmgo-n1-ultra-1-of-7

4K Projector on a Gimbal: Up Close with the JMGO N1 Ultra

7 Photos
Yamaha motorcycle and instrument designers trade jobs (pictures)
yamaha01.jpg

Yamaha motorcycle and instrument designers trade jobs (pictures)

16 Photos
CNET's 'Day of the Dead Devices' altar (pictures)
dia-de-los-muertos-3318-001.jpg

CNET's 'Day of the Dead Devices' altar (pictures)

9 Photos
2007 Los Angeles Auto Show: concept cars
conceptss01_440.jpg

2007 Los Angeles Auto Show: concept cars

14 Photos
Best sound bars under $300
polk-magnifi-mini-15.jpg

Best sound bars under $300

18 Photos