This little electric car costs just $4,200

Sold in China under the Wuling brand, a General Motors division, it actually outsold the Tesla Model 3.
The Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV is like a Chinese people's car. It costs just $4,200.
The price likely helped the GM brand move more than Tesla sold Model 3 sedans last month.
The tiny car honestly doesn't look that bad, but it's very, very small.
Like, even smaller than a Mini Cooper.
