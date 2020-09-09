This little electric car costs just $4,200

Sold in China under the Wuling brand, a General Motors division, it actually outsold the Tesla Model 3.

Wuling Hong Guang
1 of 4
Wuling

The Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV is like a Chinese people's car. It costs just $4,200.

Read the article
Wuling Hong Guang
2 of 4
Wuling

The price likely helped the GM brand move more than Tesla sold Model 3 sedans last month.

Read the article
Wuling Hong Guang
3 of 4
Wuling

The tiny car honestly doesn't look that bad, but it's very, very small.

Read the article
Wuling Hong Guang
4 of 4
Wuling

Like, even smaller than a Mini Cooper.

Read the article
The Genesis G70 gets a super-sleek redesign

The Genesis G70 gets a super-sleek redesign

5 Photos
2021 Genesis GV80 is a new wave in SUV design

2021 Genesis GV80 is a new wave in SUV design

62 Photos
Nikola's vehicles promise quite a bit

Nikola's vehicles promise quite a bit

11 Photos
The base 2020 Chevy Corvette is a whole lot of car for $60K

The base 2020 Chevy Corvette is a whole lot of car for $60K

29 Photos
Grab a Labor Day deal on these new cars

Grab a Labor Day deal on these new cars

13 Photos
2020 Ford Expedition Max: It's the big one

2020 Ford Expedition Max: It's the big one

49 Photos
2021 Lucid Air debuts with 1,080 horsepower Dream Edition

2021 Lucid Air debuts with 1,080 horsepower Dream Edition

21 Photos