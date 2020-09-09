This little electric car costs just $4,200

Sold in China under the Wuling brand, a General Motors division, it actually outsold the Tesla Model 3.

Wuling Hong Guang
Wuling

The Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV is like a Chinese people's car. It costs just $4,200.

Wuling Hong Guang
Wuling

The price likely helped the GM brand move more than Tesla sold Model 3 sedans last month.

Wuling Hong Guang
Wuling

The tiny car honestly doesn't look that bad, but it's very, very small.

Wuling Hong Guang
Wuling

Like, even smaller than a Mini Cooper.

