Neuron T/One pickup, Torq semi enter the EV utility fray

Neuron is yet another startup that wants to play ball in the electric vehicle field, and these are its latest concepts, the T/One pickup and Torq semi.
The T/One has a scalable platform and can even have additional pieces attached or taken off.
The Torq appears to take some inspiration from the Tesla Semi.
Details on the T/One are slim, but it does have a solar panel in the truck bed to keep things extra eco-friendly.
No word on the powertrain for the Torq except the fact it's all electric.
A central seating position is present inside the T/One -- an abnormal choice for a truck.
The Torq has a central seating position like the T/One. That's also like the Tesla Semi.
Inside the Torq, it looks mighty modern.