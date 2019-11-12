Neuron T/One pickup, Torq semi enter the EV utility fray

  • Neuron T/One and Torq semi
Neuron T/One and Torq semi

Neuron is yet another startup that wants to play ball in the electric vehicle field, and these are its latest concepts, the T/One pickup and Torq semi.

Neuron T/One electric utility vehicle

The T/One has a scalable platform and can even have additional pieces attached or taken off.

Neuron Torq semi

The Torq appears to take some inspiration from the Tesla Semi.

Neuron T/One electric utility vehicle

Details on the T/One are slim, but it does have a solar panel in the truck bed to keep things extra eco-friendly.

Neuron Torq semi

No word on the powertrain for the Torq except the fact it's all electric.

Neuron T/One electric utility vehicle

A central seating position is present inside the T/One -- an abnormal choice for a truck.

Neuron Torq semi

The Torq has a central seating position like the T/One. That's also like the Tesla Semi.

Neuron Torq semi

Inside the Torq, it looks mighty modern.

