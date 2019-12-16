Cybunker is a home for you and your Tesla Cybertruck

Maybe you heard, but the Tesla Cybertruck will have a tough time fitting in a standard garage.
This is the Cybunker by Lars Buro, and it's a space for you and your Cybertruck.
The company told Roadshow the plan is to 100% put this structure into production.
Lars Buro calls this a "high-tech depot" or an "accessory dwelling unit."
Really, it's a super-fancy garage for the Cybertruck that someone can also live in.
At the core of the Cybunker is a steel monocoque that the company says can withstand the harshest elements.
The first portion of the structure measures 600 square feet with space for vehicles, equipment or whatever the owner wants.
Beyond that, there's another 1,800 square feet for commercial use, an apartment or really whatever your cyber-loving heart desires.
Honestly, it kind of looks like a place where a James Bond villain would hang out.
You can even get a airlock installed on the structure and the windows are armored.
The structure is self-sustaining, too, with solar glass on the roof.
Pricing and availability should be released next year.