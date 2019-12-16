Cybunker is a home for you and your Tesla Cybertruck

  • Cybunker
Maybe you heard, but the Tesla Cybertruck will have a tough time fitting in a standard garage.

1 of 12




This is the Cybunker by Lars Buro, and it's a space for you and your Cybertruck.

2 of 12




The company told Roadshow the plan is to 100% put this structure into production.

3 of 12




Lars Buro calls this a "high-tech depot" or an "accessory dwelling unit."

4 of 12




Really, it's a super-fancy garage for the Cybertruck that someone can also live in.

5 of 12




At the core of the Cybunker is a steel monocoque that the company says can withstand the harshest elements.

6 of 12




The first portion of the structure measures 600 square feet with space for vehicles, equipment or whatever the owner wants.

7 of 12




Beyond that, there's another 1,800 square feet for commercial use, an apartment or really whatever your cyber-loving heart desires.

8 of 12




Honestly, it kind of looks like a place where a James Bond villain would hang out.

9 of 12




You can even get a airlock installed on the structure and the windows are armored.

10 of 12




The structure is self-sustaining, too, with solar glass on the roof.

11 of 12




Pricing and availability should be released next year.

12 of 12



Now Reading







