Why I hate some electronic shifters

The new Hyundai Sonata offers a push-button shifter.
The electronic gear selector in the new Cadillac Escalade looks like an old cell phone.
Some BMW shifters are unnecessarily confusing.
In some of its models, GMC uses a series of buttons and rockers to changes gears.
Honda's latest shifter design is relatively easy to use.
Lincoln's push-button gear selector is one of my favorites.
Some Porsches come with little nubbins that serve as the shifter.
The Kia Stinger has a strangely designed electronic gear selector.
Some FCA products have a rotary knob for changing gears.
Volvo's electronic shifter requires you to double click to select the gear you want.