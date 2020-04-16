  • Electronic Shifters
  • Electronic Shifters
  • Electronic Shifters
  • Electronic Shifters
  • Electronic Shifters
  • Electronic Shifters
  • Electronic Shifters
  • Electronic Shifters
  • Electronic Shifters
  • Electronic Shifters
  • Electronic Shifters

The new Hyundai Sonata offers a push-button shifter. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
1
of 11

The electronic gear selector in the new Cadillac Escalade looks like an old cell phone. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Cadillac
2
of 11

Some BMW shifters are unnecessarily confusing. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Roadshow
3
of 11

In some of its models, GMC uses a series of buttons and rockers to changes gears.

Published:Caption:Photo:GMC
4
of 11

Honda's latest shifter design is relatively easy to use. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Honda
5
of 11

Lincoln's push-button gear selector is one of my favorites. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Lincoln
6
of 11

Some Porsches come with little nubbins that serve as the shifter. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
7
of 11

The Kia Stinger has a strangely designed electronic gear selector.

Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
8
of 11

Some FCA products have a rotary knob for changing gears. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Ram
9
of 11

Volvo's electronic shifter requires you to double click to select the gear you want.

Published:Caption:Photo:Volvo
10
of 11
Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Honda/Roadshow
11
of 11
Now Reading

Why I hate some electronic shifters

Up Next

How to connect an Android phone to your car with Bluetooth
Colin McKerracher of BloombergNEF on EVs in the time of coronavirus

Colin McKerracher of BloombergNEF on EVs in the time of coronavirus

by
2020 BMW M850i Gran Coupe: For the luxury sport driver who wants a bit more

2020 BMW M850i Gran Coupe: For the luxury sport driver who wants a bit more

6:09
The cars and trucks that deserve a second chance

The cars and trucks that deserve a second chance

by
Refreshed Volkswagen Tiguan will hit the US in 2021

Refreshed Volkswagen Tiguan will hit the US in 2021

by
Uber and Lyft drivers: Give us safety gear to protect us from COVID-19

Uber and Lyft drivers: Give us safety gear to protect us from COVID-19

by