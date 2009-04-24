Tech cars on the track--photos

Also on hand was the Hyundai Genesis Coupe in both 2.0T and 3.8 configurations. Both vehicles were equipped with the hot-rod Track package, which adds a limited-slip differential, a Brembo brake package, uprated springs, and thicker stabilizer bars for front and rear.
Handling is good thanks to the Track package goodies, but the traction control system responded to the slightest amount of slip by dramatically cutting the power. Consider flipping the traction control OFF for your track day. The Genesis offers plenty of grip without it.