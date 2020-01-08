Tali smart motorcycle helmet could be the brain bucket of the future

  • Tali smart motorcycle helmet
Tali's connected motorcycle helmet has been designated a CES 2020 Innovation Award honoree

The connected helmet leverages Bluetooth and an app to include features like automatic emergency service notification in the event of a fall or crash, along with telephone, navigation and music support.

With a 360-degree ring of LEDs, the Tali helmet provides improved visibility, including a headlight, brake light and turn signal functionality.

This is France-based Tali's first product, and it has a ways to go before production.

A crowdfunding campaign is in the offing, and there's still certification, production and distribution to be undertaken.

Even with that long to-do list, the Tali helmet looks very compelling.

Target pricing is around $1,200. 

Tali hopes to have the product to market late this year or early next.

The helmet will come with a charging base.

You can see the rear taillight better in this view.

Yep, it's got built in turn signals.

The full-face helmet also includes a photochromic visor.

We're not really sure what the purple light mode is for, but it sure is eye-catching.

