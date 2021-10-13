Super73 ZX: One of the most stylish e-bikes out there

This latest model sits in between the brand's Z1 base model and the mid-range S2.
This is the ZX, the latest Z-Series family member from Orange-County-based e-bike manufacturer Super73.
We got our first chance to ride this new model at a Super73 media event in Los Angeles.
This two-wheeler has a top speed of 28 mph in Unlimited Mode. Range is estimated at 25-50 miles, depending on riding conditions.
The Super73 ZX starts at $1,995.
The ZX comes in two colors: Storm Gray or Moon Rock, which is part of the Launch Edition specifically for early buyers. I'm a huge fan of Moon Rock, especially with the red cutouts on the 20-inch wheels. What color would you choose?
This model rides atop a 6061-T6 aluminum frame.
CNET's Logan Moy and I battled it out in an informal CNET vs Roadshow e-bike race.
The ZX sits in between Super73's base Z1 and mid-range S2, then there's the RX, which is the company's flagship model.
We hit the streets of LA for our road test. The ZX kept up with city traffic pretty well, at least until we encountered a steep hill.
The ZX is fitted with a 615-Wh battery.
The motor has a range between 750 and 1350 watts, depending on which of the four ride modes you're in (Class 1, 2, 3, and Unlimited).
There's no suspension on the ZX, but I don't think that's a big deal because the tires have such tall sidewalls. The wider tires manage the city terrain well.
The ZX has such a clean and simple design. I love that the battery is tucked up underneath the seat.
