Super73 C1X Electric Motorcycle Concept Takes the Brand to the Next Level

It appears the e-bike maker has an eye on helping folks jump up from bikes to motorcycles.

Kyle Hyatt
Kyle Hyatt

super73-c1x-concept-10
1 of 13 Logan Moy/CNET

Super73 is expanding from e-bikes into electric motorcycles... kinda.

super73-c1x-concept-11
2 of 13 Logan Moy/CNET

The C1X is a three-quarter scale electric motorcycle that is meant as a stepping stone from its e-bikes to a full-fat motorcycle like the Livewire.

super73-c1x-concept-14
3 of 13 Logan Moy/CNET

The C1X will do a claimed 75 mph, allowing it to go on the highway.

super73-c1x-concept-15
4 of 13 Logan Moy/CNET

It will also do a claimed 100 miles of range in the city.

super73-c1x-concept-16
5 of 13 Logan Moy/CNET

Super73 says it'll charge to 80% in under an hour.

super73-c1x-concept-17
6 of 13 Logan Moy/CNET

It incorporates a few cool features that set it apart from other electric motorcycles.

super73-c1x-concept-18
7 of 13 Logan Moy/CNET

Those features include an electric motor mounted behind the swingarm pivot to reduce chain maintenance.

super73-c1x-concept-21
8 of 13 Logan Moy/CNET

It's also rolling on 15 inch wheels -- 2 inches smaller than normal streetbike wheels -- making it shorter and easier to stand over.

super73-c1x-concept-4
9 of 13 Logan Moy/CNET

Super73 is taking deposits now of $73 for a spot in line to get one when it debuts in late 2023.

super73-c1x-concept-7
10 of 13 Logan Moy/CNET
super73-c1x-concept-8
11 of 13 Logan Moy/CNET
super73-c1x-concept-9
12 of 13 Logan Moy/CNET
super73-c1x-concept-3
13 of 13 Logan Moy/CNET

