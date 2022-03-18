Super73 C1X Electric Motorcycle Concept Takes the Brand to the Next Level

It appears the e-bike maker has an eye on helping folks jump up from bikes to motorcycles.
Super73 is expanding from e-bikes into electric motorcycles... kinda.
The C1X is a three-quarter scale electric motorcycle that is meant as a stepping stone from its e-bikes to a full-fat motorcycle like the Livewire.
The C1X will do a claimed 75 mph, allowing it to go on the highway.
It will also do a claimed 100 miles of range in the city.
Super73 says it'll charge to 80% in under an hour.
It incorporates a few cool features that set it apart from other electric motorcycles.
Those features include an electric motor mounted behind the swingarm pivot to reduce chain maintenance.
It's also rolling on 15 inch wheels -- 2 inches smaller than normal streetbike wheels -- making it shorter and easier to stand over.
Super73 is taking deposits now of $73 for a spot in line to get one when it debuts in late 2023.