Subaru Viziv Adrenaline concept hints at bolder future models

Subaru's latest Viziv concept is called the Adrenaline. It debuted at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Caption:



Subaru says the Adrenaline's roof design actually uses parts that reinforce the body structure, and that overall, the styling is meant to "express the toughness and agility" of this concept car.

Caption:



Because this is a design-focused concept, Subaru doesn't have any information about what kind of powertrain might be under the hood.

Caption:



The concept also does not appear to have an interior.

Caption:



Still, we dig the Crosstrek-like design and think it portends a strong look for future Subaru models.

Caption:



"Through the new 'Bolder' design philosophy, Subaru aims to broaden the brand's outlook, define the characteristics of Subaru vehicles more prominently and create more enjoyment for all passengers," the company said in a statement.

Caption:



The visible skid plates and black fender cladding give the car a genuine sense of toughness.

Caption:



The big spoiler's shape seems surprisingly racy for a crossover like this.

Caption:



With no door handles and skinny cameras in place of the rear-view mirrors, it's clear this car is -- for now -- just a design study.

Caption:



Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Subaru Viziv Adrenaline concept.

Caption:



Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
11
of 38

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
12
of 38

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
13
of 38

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
14
of 38

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
15
of 38

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
16
of 38

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
17
of 38

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
18
of 38

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
19
of 38

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
20
of 38

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
21
of 38

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
22
of 38

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
23
of 38

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
24
of 38

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
25
of 38

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
26
of 38

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
27
of 38

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
28
of 38

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
29
of 38

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
30
of 38

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
31
of 38

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
32
of 38

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
33
of 38

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
34
of 38

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
35
of 38

Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
36
of 38

Published:Photo:Subaru
37
of 38

Published:Photo:Subaru
38
of 38
