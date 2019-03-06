Subaru Viziv Adrenaline concept hints at bolder future models

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Subaru's latest Viziv concept is called the Adrenaline. It debuted at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
Subaru says the Adrenaline's roof design actually uses parts that reinforce the body structure, and that overall, the styling is meant to "express the toughness and agility" of this concept car.
Because this is a design-focused concept, Subaru doesn't have any information about what kind of powertrain might be under the hood.
The concept also does not appear to have an interior.
Still, we dig the Crosstrek-like design and think it portends a strong look for future Subaru models.
"Through the new 'Bolder' design philosophy, Subaru aims to broaden the brand's outlook, define the characteristics of Subaru vehicles more prominently and create more enjoyment for all passengers," the company said in a statement.
The visible skid plates and black fender cladding give the car a genuine sense of toughness.
The big spoiler's shape seems surprisingly racy for a crossover like this.
With no door handles and skinny cameras in place of the rear-view mirrors, it's clear this car is -- for now -- just a design study.
