30 years of STI at Fuji Speedway

Subarus old and new mixed it up at STI's 30th anniversary celebration.

Race cars were on hand to show STI's commitment to motorsports.

The event took place at Fuji Speedway in Japan.

Even the Forester SUV gets the STI treatment in Japan.

Of course, STI is best known for its work on the Subaru WRX.

Yikes.

Big wings? Yep, STI trademark.

That iconic blue? Another STI staple.

It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that wing.

Keep scrolling for more photos from Subaru STI's 30th anniversary celebration.

