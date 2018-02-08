Subaru celebrates 50 years in the US with a gaggle of special editions

  • 2018-subaru-50th-anniversary-edition
  • 2018-subaru-wrx-sti-50th-anniversary-edition-1
  • 2018-subaru-wrx-sti-50th-anniversary-edition-2
  • 2018-subaru-wrx-sti-50th-anniversary-edition-3
  • 2018-subaru-wrx-sti-50th-anniversary-edition-4
  • 2018-subaru-wrx-sti-50th-anniversary-edition-5
  • 2018-subaru-wrx-sti-50th-anniversary-edition-6
  • 2018-subaru-brz-50th-anniversary-edition-1
  • 2018-subaru-brz-50th-anniversary-edition-6
  • 2018-subaru-brz-50th-anniversary-edition-4
  • 2018-subaru-brz-50th-anniversary-edition-3
  • 2018-subaru-brz-50th-anniversary-edition-2
  • 2018-subaru-brz-50th-anniversary-edition-5
  • 2018-subaru-wrx-sti-50th-anniversary-edition-7
  • 2018-subaru-forester-50th-anniversary-edition-1
  • 2018-subaru-forester-50th-anniversary-edition-2
  • 2018-subaru-crosstrek-50th-anniversary-edition-4
  • 2018-subaru-outback-50th-anniversary-edition-1
  • 2018-subaru-outback-50th-anniversary-edition-3
  • 2018-subaru-outback-50th-anniversary-edition-2
  • 2018-subaru-crosstrek-50th-anniversary-edition-1
  • 2018-subaru-crosstrek-50th-anniversary-edition-2
  • 2018-subaru-crosstrek-50th-anniversary-edition-3
  • 2018-subaru-crosstrek-50th-anniversary-edition-5
  • 2018-subaru-impreza-50th-anniversary-edition-4
  • 2018-subaru-impreza-50th-anniversary-edition-3
  • 2018-subaru-impreza-50th-anniversary-edition-1
  • 2018-subaru-impreza-50th-anniversary-edition-2
  • 2018-subaru-wrx-50th-anniversary-edition-1
  • 2018-subaru-wrx-50th-anniversary-edition-2
  • 2018-subaru-wrx-50th-anniversary-edition-3
  • 2018-subaru-legacy-50th-anniversary-edition-1
  • 2018-subaru-legacy-50th-anniversary-edition-2
  • 2018-subaru-impreza-wagon-50th-anniversary-edition-2
  • 2018-subaru-impreza-wagon-50th-anniversary-edition-1
  • 2018-subaru-impreza-wagon-50th-anniversary-edition-3
  • p1011583
  • 2018-subaru-50th-anniversary-line-up-hero
  • 2018-subaru-wrx-sti-50th-anniversary
  • 2018-subaru-crosstrek-50th-anniversary
  • 2018-subaru-forester-50th-anniversary
  • 2018-subaru-legacy-50th-anniversary
  • 2018-subaru-wrx-50th-anniversary
  • 2018-subaru-outback-50th-anniversary
  • 2018-subaru-impreza-50th-anniversary
  • 2018-subaru-brz-50th-anniversary
  • 2018-subaru-50th-anniversary-line-up-002
2018 marks Subaru's 50th year of being in the US.

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
To celebrate, Subaru is releasing 50th Anniversary Edition versions of all of its models. 

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Subaru debuted the new limited-edition lineup at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show.

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
A special Heritage Blue paint job is included on all of the limited-edition vehicles.

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
For the interior, a special 50th anniversary log is embroidered into the seat backs. 

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Most models will have a limited production run of 1,050 units. 

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
All of the 50th Anniversary Edition models are available now at Subaru dealers.

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Most 50th Anniversary Edition models will feature special wheel finishes with the exception of the BRZ.

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Satin chrome trim and 50th anniversary emblems will also be featured on the exterior.  

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Cabins also feature silver accent stitching and silver seatbelts.  

Caption by / Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Subaru celebrates 50 years in the US with a gaggle of special editions

