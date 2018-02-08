Subaru celebrates 50 years in the US with a gaggle of special editions

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
2018 marks Subaru's 50th year of being in the US.
To celebrate, Subaru is releasing 50th Anniversary Edition versions of all of its models.
Subaru debuted the new limited-edition lineup at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show.
A special Heritage Blue paint job is included on all of the limited-edition vehicles.
For the interior, a special 50th anniversary log is embroidered into the seat backs.
Most models will have a limited production run of 1,050 units.
All of the 50th Anniversary Edition models are available now at Subaru dealers.
Most 50th Anniversary Edition models will feature special wheel finishes with the exception of the BRZ.
Satin chrome trim and 50th anniversary emblems will also be featured on the exterior.
Cabins also feature silver accent stitching and silver seatbelts.
