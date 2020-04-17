The Subaru Baja was the active-lifestyle pickup

  • Subaru Baja
The Subaru Baja was essentially a pickup version of the Outback wagon.

It only lasted four model years in the US and didn't sell very well, but it deserves to make a comeback.

The Baja had beefy styling cues like lots of body cladding, silver "sports bars" in the bed, and rally-style lights on the roof rack.

It was available with a 210-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine, and you could even get it with a manual transmission.

The bed was pretty versatile with a tailgate extender, tie-down hooks and moldings that fit standard 2x4s.

A "Switchback" system allowed the back seats to fold down and expose an opening to the bed, extending the amount of storage space.

The Baja was Subaru's second car-based pickup, following the BRAT of the late 1970s.

A new Baja could easily be created off of the current Outback, which is the biggest and best one yet.

We totally want the new one to have a hood scoop, though.

Keep swiping to see more photos of the Subaru Baja.

