Subaru's 2019 motorsport livery brings back blue and gold

Subaru's 2019 motorsports livery is a throwback to its World Rally days in the 1990s and 2000s.
It's rocking a blue-and-gold getup that displays the automaker's logo, based on the Pleiades star cluster, prominently on the side.
Subaru will display the livery for the first time at the Detroit Auto Show next week.
But it won't be in action until the American Rally Association (ARA) Missouri's Rally in the 100 Acre Wood, which kicks off on March 15.
Until then, you'll just have to look at these pictures.
Does anything seem as right as blue paint and gold wheels on a Subaru?
I didn't think so.